College football’s top QBs face off in Orange Bowl

MIAMI, FL (WBRC) - All eyes will be on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray on Saturday.
The comparisons will be much like earlier this month when Tagovailoa and Murray were centerpieces at the Heisman Trophy presentation. Ultimately, Murray won award and Round 1 between the competitors.
However, on Saturday at 7 p.m. that previous meeting and the Heisman results won’t matter anymore. While the play of Tagovailoa and Murray has been compared, the nation will see the two quarterback on the same field.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma enter Saturday’s Orange Bowl and CFP semifinal game as two of the best offenses in college football. The Crimson Tide are averaging 47.9 points per game and have thrashed through every opponent they’ve faced. The Sooners are averaging 49.5 points per game and have only a small blemish of falling to Texas on their resume.
Leading these two offenses are their quarterbacks.
Tagovailoa has turned a talented Alabama offense into a unit that averages 527.6 yards per game. Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,353 yards and 37 touchdowns, having only 4 interceptions on the season. And those stats also come with Tagovailoa not playing a full game this year.
For the Sooners, Murray has been a human highlight reel. He’s thrown for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, adding 7 interceptions.
But while both teams have high-power offenses, what separates these teams comes on the defensive side of the ball. While Alabama has the typical defense expected, allowing an average of 14.8 points per game, Oklahoma’s defense is ... less effective. The Sooners allow an average of 32.4 points per game and have held opponents to 21 points or less only three times this season, and not since October. (Alabama, in comparison, has allowed more than 21 points only three times this season.)
The Crimson Tide have defeated Oklahoma only once in their five-game series. That win came in the 1963 Orange Bowl with a 17-0 final. Oklahoma has won the previous three meetings, two being a home-and-home in 2002 and 2003 and the 2014 Sugar Bowl.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
