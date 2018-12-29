College football’s top QBs face off in Orange Bowl

But while both teams have high-power offenses, what separates these teams comes on the defensive side of the ball. While Alabama has the typical defense expected, allowing an average of 14.8 points per game, Oklahoma’s defense is ... less effective. The Sooners allow an average of 32.4 points per game and have held opponents to 21 points or less only three times this season, and not since October. (Alabama, in comparison, has allowed more than 21 points only three times this season.)