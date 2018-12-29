FEMA reverses flood insurance position amid concerns from realtors

It’s taken a lot of phone calls to Washington, D.C., but FEMA finally came around to what I recognized from the beginning. My reauthorization legislation, which was signed by President Trump into law, prevents any disruption to the National Flood Insurance Program. President Trump and FEMA Administrator Brock Long worked with me and the rest of the Louisiana delegation on this issue, and I thank them. Now 500,000 policyholders across the state can celebrate the new year without worrying about their homes.

John Kennedy