Former LSU Tiger Kyle Williams announces retirement from the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU Tiger Kyle Williams announced his retirement after playing 13 seasons in Buffalo. The Ruston native will play his last game this Sunday against the Dolphins.
The Bills drafted Williams in the fifth- round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and they certainly got their money’s worth as Williams. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times, and was a one-time first-team All-Pro selection .
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Williams' decision to retire was “The worst Christmas present a man could get.”
