Local student chosen out of thousands to perform at Carnegie Hall

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A local high-schooler has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“I’d get on my knees every night and just pray, 'God, please. Please, just let me make it,” Jakylyn Bowers, the student said.
Jakylyn Bowers, an aspiring singer, applied along with thousands of others worldwide to rehearse and perform under master conductors.
Bowers wants to follow his passion and pursue a career in music, but this isn’t his first time being selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. Bowers was among those chosen in February 2018. He says getting selected two years in a row is a dream come true.
“Once I got selected last year I thought, well they probably won’t pick me again just to give someone else a chance,” Bowers said. “But when I saw they selected me again I was just like, ‘Wow. Two times in a row… it’s like God is real.’”
Bower’s grandmother, Deborah Dobbins, could not be prouder of him.
“He’s going to represent Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana as a whole,” Dobbins said. “Words cannot express how proud I am. To see young males with everything in the world that’s against them, and they can some how manage to stay focused it just a feeling out the roof, you know.”
Bowers say having another chance to perform in New York City means he’s one step closer to turning his passion into a career.
"It would mean a lot to me because I would get to go to New York once again and just live life to the fullest," Bowers said.
Bowers and his family ask that anyone who can help them raise funds to send him to New York, send donations to their address 2239 Van Buren St. Lake Charles, LA 70607.
