LSP: Man arrested for fifth DWI after causing crash and fleeing hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested on his fifth DWI offense and for other charges after he caused a crash and then fled a hospital while his wounds were being treated, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Authorities had arrested Jonathan L. Nash, 35, of Baton Rouge, after they say he caused a crash Friday at around 10 p.m. in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The crash involved two-vehicles on US Highway 190 west of LA Highway 415. Troopers reported that Nash was driving eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2004 Ford F-150, when he rear-ended an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer.
Nash’s vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch. The Dodge driver was not injured in the crash.
Troopers arrested Nash after they suspected he was under the influence. He was arrested for DWI (5th offense), driving with suspended license for a prior DWI, having an open alcoholic container in the vehicle, careless operation, and not wearing a seatbelt.
LSP said the arrest was the second time Nash was arrested on a DWI offense by the same trooper.
The crash caused a large laceration on Nash’s head, and Nash was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
While he was being treated at the hospital, Nash fled from the building, according to LSP.
With the help of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and hospital staff, troopers found Nash at a gas station on Essen Lane near the hospital.
Nash was arrested again and charged with fleeing an officer, simple escape, jaywalking and disturbing the peace. Authorities booked him in the East Baton Rouge Parish priso before he is booked in West Baton Rouge for charges related to the crash.
