LSU gets to double-digit wins behind Naz Reid’s 19 points

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Naz Reid’s 19 points and 12 rebounds galvanized LSU to their tenth victory of the season. The Tigers beat ULM, 81-69, in their final tuneup before SEC play starts Tuesday, Jan. 8, at home against Alabama.
“I couldn’t do it without my teammates. They set me up for boards and giving me the ball inside. They cleared the lane for me to go in. They put me in a position to score. Without them, it couldn’t happen," said Naz Reid to LSU Athletics.
“I thought he was awesome. Coming into the game, the last four games, Naz was shooting 19-29 from two. He’s done a really good job of getting in there and finishing in the paint,” said head coach Will Wade about Reid’s performance.
Tremont Waters scored 11 points, dished out 10 assists, and nabbed eight steals for the Purple and Gold. Skylar Mays chipped in with 14 points in the winning cause.
“Coming in to the game, Coach Wade said I was going to be a difficult matchup because they have pretty much all guards and their big man can play the three. I felt like I did a pretty good job. I wasn’t perfect," said sophomore Tremont Waters.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.