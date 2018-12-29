Man robs Lower Garden District Boost Mobile store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a Boost Mobile store in the Lower Garden District Friday.
Police say the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue.
According to investigators, the suspect entered the store, approached an employee at the counter, leaned on the counter and pointed a gun at the employee. The suspect demanded money from the register and the employee complied. The suspect took the money, placed it in his pocket and fled the location eastbound on St. Charles Ave. towards Calliope Street.
Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a black and gold Saints cap with a grey hoodie over it, red jacket, black pants and white shoes. He was carrying a black Saints messenger bag.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.