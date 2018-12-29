Nicondra: Cloudy and wet through the New Year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Flooding near north shore rivers will continue to be monitored for the next two days, but some rivers have already crested and beginning to fall. The stalled front along our coast is allowing for cloudy skies and rainy conditions to stick around. Temperatures stay mild in the 60s and even bump into the low 70s as the front backs across the region as a warm front on Sunday. Monday we will await the approach of our next cold front bringing a chance at strong storms once again. Timing will be important as if the front can move quickly enough we may see some clearing in time for New Year’s fireworks. Some rain lingers into the first day of 2019. Much cooler air moves in behind the front for the end of next week.