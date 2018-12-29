NOPD: Man drives himself to Gonzales hospital after being stabbed in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man drove himself to the hospital after he was stabbed inside of a French Quarter bar Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim was inside of a bar in the 300 block of Royal Street around 5:30 a.m. when he got into an altercation with two men. One of the men pulled out a knife and began swinging it at the victim.
After the victim left the bar, he realized he had been stabbed. The man drive himself to a hospital in Gonzales where he was treated.
Police say the incident was later reported to the Eighth District station.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
