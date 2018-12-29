NOPD: Victim carjacked by man and woman after being choked unconscious

According to the victim, he and the two suspects were riding in his vehicle on Curran Road when they reached the intersection. Once at the intersection, the male suspect put his arm around the victim’s neck and began choking him until he lost consciousness. Once the victim regained consciousness, the vehicle was stopped. The victim says he saw the female suspect with his car keys in her hand and when he attempted to take the keys from her, the male suspect stuck him from behind and knocked him to the ground. Both of the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and fled eastbound on Curran Road towards Paris Road.