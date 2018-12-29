Police identifies suspect in Friday’s New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has identified a suspect in Friday’s shooting in New Orleans East.
Police say they are searching for 19-year-old Ashton Johnson.
Johnson is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 11 a.m. Friday in the 8800 block of Tilford Road.
According to investigators, Johnson and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation when Johnson pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim attempted to disarm Johnson and during the struggle a shot was fired and the victim was struck in the right shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated.
Police have issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Ashton Johnson, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
