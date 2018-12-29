Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says

This undated photo released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department shows Adrian Virgen. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk, was captured Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said. Authorities also arrested Perez Arriaga's brother, Virgen, and a co-worker, Erik Razo Quiroz, who lied to police to try to protect him, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP) (AP)