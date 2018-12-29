Rising Tchefuncte River creates North Shore floodwaters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those on the North Shore continued to see high water Friday night, and emergency crews responded.
The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office set up a staging area near Folsom for high water rescues, and our FOX 8 crew became part of those rescue efforts.
“Turn around don’t drown” is something that’s said during every high water event. But the consequences are very real.
Our crew spent the day speaking with locals about how they were preparing for the flood and planned to stay in their homes to ride it out. What they weren’t prepared for is how fast the water would rise, stranding the FOX 8 team.
“Use common sense, but do not drive through flooded areas. Water can come up very swiftly,” said St. Tammany Capt. Scott Lee.
So that’s what we did.
The high, rising waters have been the biggest threat facing the area, and 20 minutes after driving into an area, we weren’t able to drive back out.
“We’ve only had a very few voluntarily evacuated at this point. That could increase as water comes up. We hope that it won’t come up, but should it come up, you are prepared to rescue people and pull out,” said Lee.
As the water was expected to crest Friday night, emergency leaders continued to warn people not underestimate the potential danger.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to drive out and check on spots and people. In our case, water rose quicker than we were able to anticipate, and we’re thankful the first responders were able to get to us.
