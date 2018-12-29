Three offensive lineman ruled out for Saints-Panthers game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), backup tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), and right guard Larry Warford (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s Saints-Panthers game.
Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter at quarterback for the Saints, so there’s also a great chance Drew Brees will be inactive for the game. Taysom Hill would backup Bridgewater.
The Saints are already own the 1-seed, have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and a bye on wild card weekend.
