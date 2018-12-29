In Vegas or LA, UFC 232 is a dynamite show to fans, fighters

FILE -In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Cris "Cyborg" Justino, left, connects with a left hook against Yana Kunitskaya during their featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 222 in Las Vegas. UFC 232 is on track to sell out the Forum in Inglewood just six days after the end-of-the-year show was moved from Las Vegas to Southern California. That is a testament to the quality of a card headlined by Jon Jones' return to the UFC against Alexander Gustafsson and featherweight champion Justino's superfight with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in perhaps the biggest women’s mixed martial arts fight in history. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP; File) (AP)