Brees and Kamara among inactives for Saints-Panthers game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees will not suit up for the Saints when they host the Panthers at noon today. Coach Payton on Friday announced Teddy Bridgewater would start at quarterback. Taysom Hill will backup Bridgewater.
Another big contributor to the offense sitting out today, running back Alvin Kamara. Expect a healthy dose of Mark Ingram in the first half for the Saints. Receivers Ted Ginn, Jr., and Simmie Cobbs will sit out the contest.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), backup tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), and right guard Larry Warford (knee) were ruled out of the contest on Friday.
