Congo voters barred over Ebola vote anyway, by the thousands

Congolese voters who have been waiting at the St. Raphael school in the Limete district of Kinshasa Sunday Dec. 30, 2018, conduct a mock ballot outside the polling station. People had started to gather at 6am to cast their votes, and four hours later, the vote had not started as the lists were not available. Some forty million voters are registered for a presidential race plagued by years of delay and persistent rumours of lack of preparation. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (AP)