DA: Bulk of LSU player-involved shooting investigation over

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities say the bulk of a fatal shooting case involving two LSU football players is over.
At the center of the investigation into an attempted armed robbery are LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small.
“We could tell just from their body language, not only were they upset but also, scared of the situation,” East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said. “They were distraught and upset...visibly while at the scene and later on while waiting to be interviewed.”
Moore says at this point, all the information and evidence necessary has been gathered and the bulk of the investigation is over.
According to officials, Edwards-Helaire and Small were trying to sell electronics to Kobe Johnson, 18, on Dec. 22. That’s when investigators say Johnson attempted to rob the players at gunpoint resulting in one of the players firing back and killing Johnson.
“At this point, all indications show that this is a justified shooting. We are waiting on a few things that are out there, but I do not see any other evidence yet to be tested or things to be done that would change our conclusion at this point, however to be abundantly safe in this, we want to make sure that we wait until we have all the information,” Moore said.
Moore says there won’t be a rush to a final decision, and nothing is official until the case is closed. Moore also said they want to communicate with Johnson’s mother to let her know what facts are being discovered as the investigation continues.
“I’m sure she’s at a loss, just like others are,” Moore said.
There’s a hidden message for the community within the case, “Our hope always is that for every case, we’re able to learn something from what happened,” Moore says.
That lesson is always be safe.
“Just to be as careful as you can,” the DA says. “Maybe be as open and public with the transaction, whatever that is and take whatever precautions that you need to take.”
The DA says once all the reports are handed over by the Baton Rouge Police Department, his office will review them and make a final decision.
