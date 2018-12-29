Drake, 8-year-old cancer patient, arrives in Arizona for Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ (WAFB) - Drake Quibodeaux, an 8-year-old boy from Vinton, Louisiana, has gotten many special gifts this year for Christmas.
Fighting a terminal brain tumor, Drake originally had a simple request to get 190 cards for what could be his last Christmas. Now, after getting a trip to Disney World, gifts from Tim McGraw, an honorary college acceptance letter, there was just one more thing to check off his list - to see an LSU football game.
On Dec. 10, a representative from the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl reached out to Drake and offered him a free trip to Phoenix to see the city and the team.
On Saturday, LSU football tweeted out that Drake had made it.
Coach Ed Orgeron presented Drake with his very own No. 18 jersey, a very prestigious number on the LSU football team.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.