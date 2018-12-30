Germany: Hannover Airport intruder ordered held in custody

FILE -- In this Oct. 20, 2014 file photo a building of the Hannover airport is pictured in Hannover, Germany. Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility’s apron. News agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon. (Holger Hollemann/dpa via AP, file) (Holger Hollemann)