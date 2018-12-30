Human skull found during search for missing child

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - During the search for a missing boy out of Evangeline Parish, authorities discovered a human skull in a barn.
According to KATC in Lafayette, a “very old” skull was found in a barn approximately half a mile from the missing child’s home.
The child, Bryson Thibodeaux, 9, was reported as a runaway after he left his home in Blue Point on Friday, Dec. 28. He was later found safe. His parents were arrested on cruelty to juveniles charges after authorities noticed how malnourished the boy appeared to be.
Anthropologists from the FACES lab at LSU will be taking the skull to attempt to reconstruct it.
This investigation is ongoing.
