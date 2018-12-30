James Harden lights up the Pelicans with 41 points in a Rockets win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - James Harden racked up 41 points, helping hand New Orleans (16-21) the loss, 108-104. Harden nailed seven 3-pointers, and made all 14 of his free throws.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively. We say that, and (James) Harden gets 40 (points), but that doesn’t bother us because we knew that that was a possibility. I thought we did a good job everywhere else, but we just didn’t quite get over the hump with making a few plays down the stretch," said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
After scoring a season-high 48 points the night before in a win over Dallas, Anthony Davis put up only 22 points on the night.
“It did affect us. We played A.D. (Anthony Davis) and those guys so many minutes last night. It was a game that we had to try to win, and then tonight, we had the plan to try to give them rest. We couldn’t maintain where we were when we take them out of the game," said Gentry.
You know I think we did a good job on him (Harden) overall, but he’s playing with a lot of confidence and he kind of fueled them, but I think we got a little tired towards the end. You know, we battled so much last night. We stayed in the game. We had a chance to win the game, you know, late in the game, but we had some good looks we just missed," said Anthony Davis.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.