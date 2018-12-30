Morocco: Terror charges brought in Nordic tourists' deaths

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of two Scandinavian university students who were killed in a remote area of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, at the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen, Friday Dec. 28, 2018. Norwegian Maren Ueland and Dane Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, were killed near Imlil in Morocco during a trekking trip. (Thomas Sjoerup / Ritzau Scanpix) (Thomas Sjoerup)