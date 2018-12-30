Nicondra: Fog and rain in the New Year Forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of dry breaks with just a few light showers on and off for most of this Sunday, but the fog held on strong through the afternoon. We will see another bought through the overnight with plenty of mild and damp air moving over the colder waters and land areas. Awaiting a cold front on Monday New Year’s Eve. Again much of the day will have plenty of dry time with spotty showers while we are in the warm sector, by afternoon look for some heavier storms to develop ahead of and with the cold front. The storm prediction center places us under a marginal risk of severe weather north of the lake with thunderstorms likely all the way down to the coast. That means a few storms will develop strong gusty winds. Overall we will see higher winds period ahead of the front. There will not be ideal weather for afternoon outdoor events such as the Sugar Bowl Fan Fest and Parade. The good news is the heaviest weather should move on in time for fireworks and evening New Year’s Eve events. We will continue to have a southwest flow in the upper levels keeping clouds and light showers in the forecast until another low pressure system develops with a stronger trough pushing through late Wednesday and bringing in significantly colder temps as well.