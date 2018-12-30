NOPD: Man shot while chasing suspect who peeked inside vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting in New Orleans East.
Police say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cornwall Place.
According to the victim, he was sitting inside of his vehicle with his fiancée when he saw an unknown male wearing a black hoodie peek into the vehicle and keep walking. When the victim got out of the vehicle and walked towards his door, he noticed a group of males running. When the victim ran towards the group, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at him. The victim was struck in the left thigh.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.