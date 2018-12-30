NOPD: Man stabbed while listening to music near French Market

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was stabbed in the back while listening to music near the French Market Saturday afternoon.
According to the victim, he was walking down Governor Nicholls Street towards French Market Place around 1:30 p.m. when he stopped to listen to a band play. The victim then noticed that an unknown woman had been following him. The female stabbed the man in the back and told him that she needed money.
The victim managed to move to a safe location where he called police.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
