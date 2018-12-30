Report: Victim in violent North Dorgenois robbery dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman who was injured during a violent robbery on North Dorgenois Street earlier this month has died.
According to our partners at NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune, the victim, who has been identified by friends and coworkers as 55-year-old Marla Belin, died from her injuries Friday.
Police say Belin was approached by the suspect in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois just before Noon on December 18 and fought her for her purse. After grabbing the purse, the suspect ran across the street and Belin followed him. The suspect then body slammed Belin to the ground, slammed her head on the concrete several times and struck her in the face before fleeing the scene.
According to NOLA.com, Belin had been hospitalized since the attack and was taken off of life support Friday after the condition deteriorated.
Friends and coworkers of Belin says she was the owner of a local talent agency that focused on discovering and supporting local musicians.
Police arrested the suspect, 42-year-old Tyrone Fountain, the day after the attack and he was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail for simple robbery and second-degree battery. He was later released on a $20,000 bond.
The case has been turned over to NOPD Homicide detectives.
