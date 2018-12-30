St. Tammany Parish residents by the river keep close eye on water levels

FOLSOM, LA (WVUE) - Some Northshore residents are keeping a close eye on water levels, as the Tchefuncte River is expected to crest Sunday.
Charles Ledet woke up and found his yard looking more like a swamp.
"Me and my wife, we got in our truck and we evacuated," Ledet said.
The water is going down in some parts of St. Tammany Parish, while it's rising in others.
The river is expected to crest at 30 feet Sunday.
"It has a lot of implications. It gives people more time, and obviously, it also means that we will go ahead and extend the hours for our sandbag operations, as well as keep our shelter open another evening," Ronnie Simpson, with St. Tammany Parish Government said.
"We're just praying and hoping that it stays where it's at right now," Ledet said.
Simpson said they are monitoring neighborhoods downriver, some, that flooded Friday.
"All our eyes are on this gauge and this area because the water's still coming up. The water's coming up behind me right now," Ledet said.
Some residents who live in the low-lying areas say their homes flooded two years ago, when the river rose over 30 feet.
"Unfortunately, it's happening again. But when you have that amount of rainfall both here and upriver, it does have an adverse effect on the river," Simpson said.
For now, Ledet's keeping a close eye on the water, and is ready to go if needed.
"Of course, I picked up all my papers and stuff, that's all in my vehicles, and I recommend that for anyone who goes through a flood," Ledet said.
Ledet said he and his fiance just moved back recently, and now, they're worried their home will flood again.
“You can’t beat mother nature, you know. But there’s no place like home, so I wouldn’t want to be any other place but here,” Ledet said.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.