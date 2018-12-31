After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Panthers

Clearly, it was the Saints worst effort of the season, but it’s important to leave it at that. Reading anything more into it would be foolish. For those concerned about a carryover into the playoffs, remember the finish the 2009 season was much more concerning. They limped into the playoffs with three straight losses and obviously won it all. With the road to the Super Bowl coming through New Orleans, I’m still going with the Saints to make it to Atlanta.