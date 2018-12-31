Chef Folse: Holiday Smothered Cabbage Casserole

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Chef John Folse makes Holiday Smothered Cabbage Casserole.
THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY CABBAGE CASSEROLE
Prep Time: 2½ Hours
Yields: 8–10 Servings
Comment:
Casseroles are synonomous with the holidays. They are so versatile! This one would go great with a holiday ham or even your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day.
Ingredients:
3 medium heads cabbage
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup diced yellow bell peppers
½ cup diced green bell peppers
3 pounds venison or Italian sausage, casing removed
½ cup minced garlic
½ cup minced parsley
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
salt and ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
2½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided
6 pats butter
Method:
Wash cabbage. Split in half, remove and discard core then chop leaves into 2-inch pieces. Place cabbage in a large pot and cover by 2 inches with lightly salted water. Bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat, reduce to simmer and cook 20–25 minutes. Drain cabbage and set aside, reserving 2 cups of boiling liquid. In a heavy-bottomed pot, add vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery and bell peppers and cook 5–7 minutes or until wilted, stirring occasionally. Add ground meat to the mixture and cook 10–12 minutes or until golden brown. Do not burn vegetable seasonings. Add minced garlic, parsley and green onions and cook 3–5 minutes then add drained cabbage, stirring to incorporate all ingredients. Add ½ cup reserved liquid as needed to retain moisture. Cook mixture, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes or until cabbage is extremely tender and ingredients are well incorporated. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. While cabbage is cooking, preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle bread crumbs into cabbage mixture, 1 cup at a time, or just until liquid is absorbed. Reserve ½ cup for topping. Pour mixture into a large baking dish. Evenly place 5–6 pats of butter on top of the cabbage. Sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs. Bake 20–30 minutes or until bread crumbs are lightly browned and casserole is bubbling. NOTE: You may wish to cover the casserole lightly with aluminum foil if the dish browns too quickly.
