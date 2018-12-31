Child accidentally shoots self outside of Wendy’s

RANDLEMAN, NC (WGHP/CNN) - A North Carolina neighborhood is in shock after a child is in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face.
"A little child may have lost his or her life; please keep your guns locked up," said resident Angela Delk.
The 5-year-old child found a gun in a car and shot himself in the face.
Police, fire and EMS responded to the shooting at the Wendy's restaurant just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police believe the child got hold of a .45 semi-automatic handgun as the car he was in pulled up to the drive-thru.
"Whatever you've got in your car, put it up where kids can't get to it because your kid is your life and it'll take your kids out quick," said resident Donnie Reynolds.
Several investigators spent time collecting evidence from around a black Honda and a large portion of the Wendy's drive-thru and parking.
"It`s a bad tragedy," Reynolds said. "Nobody wishes nothing like that would happen, but it could have been your kids, my kids, grandbabies or whatever. May God be with them and everybody get better."
The child was first taken to Randolph Hospital and then flown to Wake Forest Medical Center.
"I feel for all the employees in there because I know they're devastated," Delk said. "Whoever was at the window, I know they're in shock."
The mother had no knowledge that the gun was inside the car. The father of the child admits he left the gun inside of the car after cleaning it out a few days ago.
The district attorney will determine if there will be any charges.
Copyright 2018 WGHP via CNN. All rights reserved.