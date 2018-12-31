Devin White’s message to backups getting the start against UCF: ‘It’s your time to shine’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As different as the scenery is between Louisiana and Arizona, that's how much different this LSU defense looks than the one we saw most of the season.
Injuries and disciplinary reasons have the Tigers reaching deep into the depth chart. But we do know who will still be leading the charge, Devin White, who says those backups getting more playing time should look at this as the opportunity of their career.
“As far as the next man up challenge. So when Greedy (Williams) goes down, and you play behind Greedy, you get to step in and make a name for yourself. That’s what I’ve been telling everybody, it’s your time to shine,” said linebacker Devin White.
“That person won’t be back. So now you need to step in and make a play. Just run with your opportunity. If you want to be the best, you got to go in and compete against the best. So now that you got your time, you need to make something out of it. Don’t just take that time, and just say I’m filling in. Now it’s time to be a huge factor on this team.”
To be a little more specific, on the line, no Breiden Fehoko or Ed Alexander. In the secondary, no John Battle, Greedy Williams, Kristian Fulton or Kelvin Joseph.
But the one under the radar that may sting most is Jacob Phillips. Out for the first half for targeting against Texas A&M. The sophomore linebacker is the heir to Devin White, and has grown a lot this season. Trying to stop a big UCF offense, his presence will be key in the 2nd half.
