Drying Out For The Fireworks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This evening, rain is tapering off west to east just in time for fireworks as temperatures will fall into the 60s. The only issue will be passing areas of patchy dense forg, so travelers beware. Mostly dry and cloudy skies are expected as we ring in 2019.
The first day of 2019 looks mild with highs in the 60s. Mostly dry and cloudy skies will stick around with a few patches of fog possible.
Shower chances return on Wednesday, and on Thursday a strong cold front will spark up more showers and storms. Behind it, windy and cold conditions arrive for Friday with sunshine through the weekend.
