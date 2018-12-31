Fire Marshal shuts down multiple fireworks stands due to illegal sales

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Multiple fireworks stands in five parishes have been issued cease and desist orders for illegal fireworks sales over the weekend.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) shut down eight retail fireworks stands in Sabine, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, and Iberia parishes have deputies investigated and confirmed illegal sales.
In addition, a large warehouse in Acadia Parish, found to be storing hundreds of thousands of dollars in suspected illegal fireworks, was also shut down and cited.
“These actions taken by our deputies are a reminder to consumers and retailers that the SFM is actively verifying compliance with Louisiana laws,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “When questionable sales and operations are brought to our attention, we investigate thoroughly and take action swiftly, if necessary.”
More than 350 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2018 holiday season. It is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be licensed by the SFM.
The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.
Officials say some New Year’s Eve events with questionable occupancy and use have also been investigated, and some cases have resulted in cease and desist orders for a portions of the events.
