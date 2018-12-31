Five horses shot and killed near Fort Polk

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Five horses near Fort Polk have been shot and killed, according to Amy Hanchey, President of Pegasus Equine Guardian Association.
Hanchey said it appears the horses were shot from Peason Ridge, a gravel road that runs through the area. Hanchey found out about the incident on Dec. 29, however, the horses were most likely shot a few days prior.
The horses shot include:
• solid black stud, shot near girth area
• mare, shot near girth area and in the head.
• black mare right rear white sock with full blaze, shot near girth area
• bay mare, approximately two years old, shot in girth area, approximately 200 yards behind the other three.
• another, approximately one year or younger, approximately 200 yards in the opposite direction, shot in flank
In a Facebook post, Hanchey said, “I walked to each horse to see their wounds. As I walked back to my vehicle after looking over the last horse, I could feel a presence behind me. I looked over my shoulder and a ways down the road I could see about five horses watching me as I looked over their friends/family. I don’t care what anyone says, these animals were grieving their loss.”
Van Demars offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest, said Hanchey. Contact him at 772-501-5197.
Kim Reischling, with Fort Polk public affairs, said the incident did not happen on Fort Polk property but the military does train in the area. Reischling said hunters do tend to hunt in the area as well. The military police are investigating.
See Hanchey’s Facebook post HERE. WARNING: The photos and videos are graphic.
