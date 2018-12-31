Human remains found during search of missing Evangeline Parish boy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that during the successful search for 9-year old Bryson Thibodeaux detectives received information that a local volunteer team located a human skull underneath an unenclosed shed located on Prairie Rhone Road.
Upon discovery, Louisiana State Police were notified as well as the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. The area was then secured until LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) could arrive on December 30, 2018.
The Sheriff’s Office worked with a member from FACES who was able to exhume the remains which were taken to the LSU Anthropology Lab for further analysis and identification of the person.
This case is currently under investigation and pending results from LSU FACES. We will have more information as the case develops.
Bryson Thibodeaux was found alive and unharmed near a neighbors home by his residence. His parents have been arrested for cruelty to a juvenile after deputies determined that he was malnourished and was apparently living in poor living conditions.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the remains to contact their Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.
