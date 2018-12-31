Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin calls former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette ‘disrespectful, selfish'

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette, and former Alabama star T.J. are in trouble with their current employer. Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin called the two “disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.”
Fournette was inactive for the Jags-Texans game, but Yeldon suited up but never played. While on the sideline, they appeared to be not paying attention.
Fournette was picked fourth overall in last year’s draft, but has been injury-proned while in Jacksonville.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.