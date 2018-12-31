JPSO investigating armed robbery at Metairie McDonald’s

December 31, 2019 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 2:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Metairie McDonald’s.

The incident happened Monday in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd.

According to JPSO Public Information Officer Glynn Boyd, an armed gunman approached a cashier demanding money from the register.

Boyd said the employee complied and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a hoodie, according to Boyd.

Boyd said no one was injured in the incident.

