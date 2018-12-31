Leonard Fournette’s days in Jacksonville could be numbered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jaguars notified Leonard Fournette that his suspension late last month voided the remaining guarantees in his four-year rookie contract. Which could pave the way for the former LSU Tiger to be out in Jacksonville.
Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin called Fournette “disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.”
Fournette was inactive for the Jags-Texans game, and appeared to be not paying attention.
