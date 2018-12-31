Local chef, ‘Commissioner of Tailgating’ dies at 70

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans native and chef Joe Cahn passed away Monday (Dec. 31), in Forth Worth, Texas, due to complications of cardiovascular disease, according to a news release from Mother’s Restaurant, where Cahn was a “special friend and honorary doorman.”
The 70-year-old self-proclaimed Commissioner of Tailgating previously owned and operated the New Orleans School of Cooking and the Louisiana General Store in New Orleans' JAX Brewery. After selling his home and cooking school, Cahn traveled the country, visiting hundreds of cities and tailgating at over 1,000 parties and sporting events.
Cahn attended Warren Easton High School and LSU.
His wife of 34 years, Karen, said Cahn used tailgating as a way to spread his love of life, people and food.
“Joe’s infectious personality and his love of life, people, and food inspired him to spread joy far and wide. This was the most important thing to him," she said.
Cahn’s funeral arrangements and obituary are pending.
