Louisiana Highway Safety Commission offering discounted Lyft rides for New Year’s Eve

(WAFB) - New Year’s Eve is here to help us ring in 2019, and Louisiana agencies want drivers to be safe on the roads.
If you’re going out for New Year’s Eve, plan ahead. The commission recommends getting a designated driver and alternative form of transportation, such as a taxi or a ride share service.
To help reduce deadly drunk driving accidents, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is offering discounted rides with Lyft now through January 1. The offer is made possible through a statewide grant program, according to the highway commission.
Download the Lyft, and type “RIDESMARTLA” for the discount. The service is available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport.
The New Year’s Eve holiday can be a deadly one for Louisiana roads.
According to statistics from the Highway Safety Research Group at LSU, 3,789 people were hurt, and 85 persons died in crashes over the last five years on Louisiana roadways. 462 of those injuries involved an impaired driver, as did 69 of the fatalities, according to the statistics.
“New Year’s Eve should be a joyous time of celebrating the past and anticipating good times to come with family and friends,” Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “Taking a firm stand against impaired driving keeps you and your passengers safe, and it sets a good example for others, particularly younger drivers.”
