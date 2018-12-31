LSU DC Dave Arand on new signee Derek Stingley,Jr.: ‘Before it’s all over, he’s going to be something’

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (WVUE) - Given the theme of the week, LSU’s defense depleted of a lot of experienced personnel, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda took the question yesterday, what would it be like to have incoming 5-star cornerback Derek Stingley available? His answer should bring a smile to the face of Tiger fans all over.
“He looks like he’s the best guy we got. In the practices he had like three picks, something like that. Yeah he’s going to be a good one. What I appreciate about Derek, his approach to it. He’s going to come in smiling. It’s yes sir, no sir. He’s got great family. That’s a great story right there. Before it’s all over, he’s going to be something,” said Dave Aranda.
Stingley’s already impressed LSU’s staff not just with his play in a few practices, but making the sacrifice to come to campus early during bowl season.
“That says so much about him. He was set to play in a bowl, an all-star game, and then this came up. That says everything about him. It’s way early for him. The future is very bright,” said Aranda
As for right now though, all eyes will be on *another* Louisiana native making his first start. Senior Terrence Alexander, a John Curtis product who transferred to LSU last summer, says this is what he came for, and he’s ready step up.
