LSU Football releases hype video ahead of Fiesta Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re playing in a big-time game, you no doubt need a hype video. The quick, intense videos get the fanbase, players, and recruits fired up for the game.
LSU released their latest hype video in anticipation of their matchup with UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.
A Devin White speech is featured throughout the video. This could be the linebacker’s last game in the Purple and Gold. The Louisiana native could declare for the NFL Draft after the game.
