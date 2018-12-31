New California law limits pet store sales to rescue or shelter animals only

CALIFORNIA (CNN) - Pet stores in the state of California have a new law going into effect on New Year’s Day that limits some of the animals they sell.
The Pet Rescue and Adoption Act will allow pet stores to only sell dogs, cats and rabbits that come from shelters or non-profit rescue organizations.
It requires "each pet store to maintain records sufficient to document the source of each dog, cat, or rabbit the pet store sells or provides space for, for at least one year, and to post, in a conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of each animal, a sign listing the name of the entity from which each dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained."
Also, store operators will have to be able to provide records of origin for the animals or face a $500 penalty.
Under the law, individuals will still be allowed to buy from private breeders, but pet stores can't.
California is the first state in the country to introduce such legislation.
