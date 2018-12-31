NFC playoff picture is set; Saints will play on Sunday, January 13th at 3:40 p.m. on FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wild card weekend is set in the NFC, and they have some heavyweight matchups.
On Saturday, the Seahawks (5-seed) visit the Cowboys (4-seed) at 7:15 p.m. on FOX. On Sunday, the Bears (3-seed) host the defending champ Eagles (6-seed) at 3:40 p.m.
The Saints will host the lowest-seeded team remaining after wild card weekend on Sunday, January 13th, at 3:40 p.m. on FOX 8.
Coming to the Dome will be either the Cowboys, Seahawks, or Eagles. The Saints are 1-1 against teams they would possibly match up against. They beat Philadelphia, and lost to Dallas.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.