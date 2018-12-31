NOPD issues new arrest warrant for man accused of killing music promoter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends of a local music promoter who died days after police say she was viciously attacked say they can’t believe the man arrested is still on the street.
On Monday afternoon, police put out a statement saying 42-year-old Tyronne Fountain is now wanted for second-degree murder. For now, Fountain remains free on bond.
The victim, Marla Belin, was a beloved music promoter whose death has stunned her many friends.
“That smile - that broke my heart. God, how can they do this?” said Belin’s friend, David Batiste Sr.
Belin died on Dec. 28.
“I did hit her, that’s why my hand is messed up...and the other hand is messed up from the dog,” said Fountain.
Police said Fountain slammed Belin’s head into the concrete several times and struck her in the face during the Dec. 17 attack in the 1700 block of N. Dorgenois Street.
“I didn’t try to hurt her or nothing, she knows my situation...I black out and have seizures,” Fountain told FOX 8 Monday afternoon.
Fountain was jailed two days later and booked with simple robbery and second-degree battery. He was released after making a $20,000 bond set by magistrate Harry Cantrell.
