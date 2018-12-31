Report: Abita Springs mayor driven off the road, beaten near his home

Greg Lemons, 71, was on his way home from a party around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 when another driver forced him into a ditch near St. Joseph and 11th streets in Abita Springs, NOLA.com reported. The man driving the other car walked up to Lemon’s vehicle and started punching him in the face through his open window. Lemons told NOLA.com he was still in the car with his seatbelt on when the man attacked him.