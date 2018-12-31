Report: Abita Springs mayor driven off the road, beaten near his home

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - The outgoing mayor of Abita Springs was attacked and beaten near his home a few days before before Christmas, after being run off the road by a motorist, according to out partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Greg Lemons, 71, was on his way home from a party around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 when another driver forced him into a ditch near St. Joseph and 11th streets in Abita Springs, NOLA.com reported. The man driving the other car walked up to Lemon’s vehicle and started punching him in the face through his open window. Lemons told NOLA.com he was still in the car with his seatbelt on when the man attacked him.
According to NOLA.com, Lemons got out of his vehicle to defend himself before the man got back into his own car and left the scene.
Lemons filed a police report on the attack, which states there was dried blood by both Lemons' eyes, and his left eye was swollen shut. His upper lip was swollen, according to the report.
The attacker reportedly told Lemons, "You’re going to die in this ditch,” according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, who reported Lemons thinks the man who beat him up thought he was somebody else.
Lemons told NOLA.com thinks it was a “case of mistaken identity,” and that he’ll “shrug it off as a bad mistake and move on.”
Incoming Mayor Dan Curtis beat Lemons in the Nov. 8 election and is set to start his term Tuesday (Jan. 1).
