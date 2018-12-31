Security presence increased around city for New Year’s celebrations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Many residents are preparing for an extended weekend to bring in the New Year.
Large crowds are expected on Bourbon Street, which is why the city has been ramping up its security presence around the city.
NOPD warns people not to shoot guns into the air, which is something that has become popular during celebrations.
City officials also say they will be on the lookout for illegal guns.
They also warn the public not to drink and drive, or fire off illegal fireworks.
Organizers say they wanted to create more fireworks shows to spread out across the city not only to celebrate The New Orleans Tricentennial, but also to give families the options about where they want to go.
Officials also pointed out that if residents use Uber and have an emergency, they can touch an emergency button in the Uber app and help will be sent.
