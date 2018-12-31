Tigers prepare for up-tempo UCF offense

“They’re going to go so fast,” says defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. “They’re not going to give you a pre-snap. Then it’s all isolation. It’s all vertical,s man. There is no, ‘Hey, I’m helping you here.’ Or, ‘Hey, pass it on to me.’ It’s you got them. And they’re split where the number one receivers are about three yards from the sideline. You don’t have this luxury of, ‘Hey, let’s play this zone and pass it off.’ There’s none of that. So that’s a unique challenge when you play these guys.”