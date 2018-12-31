Woman killed in accident on I-55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 41-yer-old was killed on I-55 Sunday night, according to State Police.
Troopers say the crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Eliska Mandy Willie Trosclair of Hammond, LA.
According to preliminary investigation, Eliska was the passenger in a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling south on I-55, approaching mile post 3.
Oniel Trosclair, 48, was driving the Ford and lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete barrier wall on the left, according to the report.
As a result, the Ford remained disabled in the left lane.
Both Eliska Trosclair and Oniel Trosclair exited the vehicle and were standing on the partial left shoulder near the Ford.
A 2013 Kia Optima, driven by 42-year-old Jennifer Beiriger of Schriever, LA, was traveling in the left lane and struck the Ford.
The Ford then struck Eliska Trosclair and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report. Beiriger and two passengers were properly seat belted and suffered minor injuries.
During the investigation, troopers said they observed impairment in Oniel Trosclair.
Oniel voluntarily submitted to a blood test which will be analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. He was arrested for DWI, No Driver’s License and Careless Operation and booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.